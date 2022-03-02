Home>>
Over 3.13 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:03, March 02, 2022
BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by around 5.75 million from the previous day to reach over 3.13 billion on Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.
