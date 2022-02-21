More than 3.08 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 17:03, February 21, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland had reached over 3.08 billion on Sunday, growing by about 3.92 million from the day before, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.

