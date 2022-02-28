Home>>
Over 4 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 15:39, February 28, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by around 4.45 million on Sunday, with the total number reaching over 3.12 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.
