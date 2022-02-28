Home>>
Tianjin reports six new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:01, February 28, 2022
TIANJIN, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Municipality reported six locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier in the first 12 hours of Sunday, according to the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.
All the newly logged cases were discovered among people under quarantine in the Binhai New Area and are related to a foot-massage parlor. The store has been classified as high-risk area for COVID-19 starting from Sunday.
Further epidemiological investigations are underway.
