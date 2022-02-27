Over 5 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 16:20, February 27, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by around 5.04 million on Saturday, with the total number reaching nearly 3.12 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)