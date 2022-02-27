Languages

Sunday, February 27, 2022

Over 5 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua) 16:20, February 27, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by around 5.04 million on Saturday, with the total number reaching nearly 3.12 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday. 

