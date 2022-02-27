Home>>
Over 5 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:20, February 27, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by around 5.04 million on Saturday, with the total number reaching nearly 3.12 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
