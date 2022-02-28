Home>>
Taiwan reports 60 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:01, February 28, 2022
TAIPEI, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 16 locally-transmitted infections and 44 imported ones, the island's disease-monitoring agency said.
The new local infections, including 11 in Taoyuan and five in New Taipei, are all related to previously reported cases, it said.
To date, Taiwan has reported 20,433 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,426 were local infections.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong reports 26,026 new COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 93 new local COVID-19 cases Friday
- Strong support from motherland gives Hong Kong confidence in prevailing over COVID-19
- The bungled American dream: US' record of failures in battling COVID-19
- China's Hubei reports 2 local confirmed COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.