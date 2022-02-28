Taiwan reports 60 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:01, February 28, 2022

TAIPEI, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 16 locally-transmitted infections and 44 imported ones, the island's disease-monitoring agency said.

The new local infections, including 11 in Taoyuan and five in New Taipei, are all related to previously reported cases, it said.

To date, Taiwan has reported 20,433 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,426 were local infections.

