Vaccination rate of crew from ships of Chinese nationality on international voyages reaches 90 percent

(Global Times) 09:23, March 01, 2022

Crew members from ships of Chinese nationality on international voyages have already reached a 90 percent vaccination rate, with no COVID-19 epidemic spreading despite an average of 500 sailors changing shifts at domestic ports every day, China's Ministry of Transport revealed on Monday.

According to the transport authority, there are about 25,000 people, including 1,681 pilots, working at ports across the country in closed-loop management at present. With strict implementation of measures including personal protection, centralized accommodation, closed-loop management and regular nucleic acid testing, any spreading of epidemic has been effectively blocked.

In terms of epidemic prevention for objects, non-contact modes of transportation have been adopted and prevention measures strictly implemented in the quarantine of entry vehicles, disinfection of goods and garbage disposal.

Meanwhile, epidemic prevention and control measures have been strictly practiced for imported cold-chain foods and high-risk non-cold-chain container cargo transportation.

In response to sporadic outbreaks of the epidemic, the authority has swiftly guided and supervised relevant local departments to implement relevant guidelines and make plans. Epidemic prevention check points on highways have been set up in accordance with laws and regulations, trans-city road passenger services rapidly suspended, and city buses passing through without stopping at high-risk areas.

In the aspect of regular prevention and control, relevant guidelines have been revised and updated in a timely manner, and detailed measures have been implemented to prevent the spread of the epidemic through transportation.

