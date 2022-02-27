North China city reports 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:27, February 27, 2022

HOHHOT, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Hohhot, capital city of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, reported 22 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between midnight Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a press conference held by the municipal government.

By 2 p.m. Saturday, 335 local confirmed cases had been registered in the city during the latest resurgence, with 16 of that number discharged from hospital.

Hohhot will launch its ninth mass nucleic acid testing at 7 a.m. Sunday.

