Home>>
North China city reports 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 11:27, February 27, 2022
HOHHOT, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Hohhot, capital city of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, reported 22 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between midnight Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a press conference held by the municipal government.
By 2 p.m. Saturday, 335 local confirmed cases had been registered in the city during the latest resurgence, with 16 of that number discharged from hospital.
Hohhot will launch its ninth mass nucleic acid testing at 7 a.m. Sunday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interprovincial gatherings raise COVID outbreak risks
- China widens choices for COVID-19 booster shots
- China's zero-COVID strategy: minimum costs for maximum gain, economists say
- 4.56 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Beijing reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China's Zhejiang reports 22 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Almost 3 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Chinese mainland reports 37 new local COVID-19 cases
- Taiwan reports 71 new COVID-19 cases
- China beefs up COVID-19 alert at community level during Chinese New Year holiday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.