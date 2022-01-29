Languages

Saturday, January 29, 2022

Almost 3 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua) 16:22, January 29, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Almost 3 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Friday, data from the National Health Commission showed Saturday. 

