4.56 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 15:58, February 16, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by more than 4.56 million on Tuesday, with the total number now over 3.05 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.
