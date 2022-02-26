Home>>
Ground-to-air missile brigade conducts collaboration exercise
(China Military Online) 14:19, February 26, 2022
Soldiers assigned to a ground-to-air missile brigade with the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command rush to the missile launching vehicle during a collaboration exercise aimed at verifying the troops' combat capability on February, 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Sirui)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Female commandos conduct hostage rescue training
- China to host int'l military medicine forum in March
- Chinese military prepared for provocations during Winter Olympics: spokesperson
- China looks to enhance communication with European military for regional peace: spokesperson
- Roads reopened in southern Tripoli following military mobilization
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.