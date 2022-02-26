Ground-to-air missile brigade conducts collaboration exercise

China Military Online) 14:19, February 26, 2022

Soldiers assigned to a ground-to-air missile brigade with the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command rush to the missile launching vehicle during a collaboration exercise aimed at verifying the troops' combat capability on February, 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Sirui)

