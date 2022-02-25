Female commandos conduct hostage rescue training

China Military Online) 14:24, February 25, 2022

Soldiers assigned to an all-female special operations element of the Leishen (Thor) Commando Unit with the PLA airborne force provide cover for each other in turn during a hostage rescue training exercise recently.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Yuewang)

