Female commandos conduct hostage rescue training
(China Military Online) 14:24, February 25, 2022
Soldiers assigned to an all-female special operations element of the Leishen (Thor) Commando Unit with the PLA airborne force provide cover for each other in turn during a hostage rescue training exercise recently.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Yuewang)
Photos
