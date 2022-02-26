Home>>
Xi stresses firm adherence to China's path of human rights development
(Xinhua) 12:33, February 26, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed unswerving adherence to China's path of human rights development.
Xi made the remarks while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Friday.
Xi called for more efforts to pay attention to, respect and safeguard human rights and better advance the development of China's human rights cause as the country has embarked on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist China.
