CPC leadership meets to discuss draft gov't work report

Xinhua) 16:40, February 25, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met on Friday to discuss the draft government work report, which will be submitted by the State Council to the upcoming annual session of the national legislature for deliberation.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

Two reports on Party inspection were also deliberated at the meeting.

