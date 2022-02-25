Why did Su write to President Xi after winning a gold medal?

By Dong Feng (People's Daily App) 13:40, February 25, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on February 20. (Photo: Xinhua)

In a letter on Thursday, President Xi Jinping congratulated Chinese snowboarder Su Yiming and other Chinese winter sports athletes on their outstanding achievements at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, saying they have fought bravely and exceeded themselves.

Who is Su Yiming?

Su Yiming competes in the men's slopestyle final at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 7. (Photo: VCG)

The 18-year-old snowboarder made history by winning a silver medal in the men's slopestyle final with 88.70 points at the Games on February 7.

He has already made history by becoming the first Chinese player to advance to the final of the slopestyle competition.

On February 15, Su won gold in the men's snowboard big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing.

Being 17 going on 18, skiing prodigy Su's gold medal was a birthday gift for himself.

Su was a TV star in his childhood. "It's a very rare experience for Su to go from being a child star to becoming a snowboarder and a world champion," said Yasuhiro Sato, the Japanese coach Su is "most grateful to," noting that he watched the movie Rock Kid, starring Su.

Why did this teenager write to Xi?

Su Yiming competes in the men's snowboard big air final at 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing on February 15. (Photo: Li Hao/Global Ttimes)

"When I clinched the gold medal, I was so excited I realized that with this strong motherland, I have achieved where I am. I couldn't help writing a letter to President Xi," Su recalled in an interview with the People's Daily.

"I really want to thank him from the bottom of my heart," said Su.

In 2019, Xi met with athletes and coaches at the National Winter Sports Training Center in Beijing. Su was one of the athletes.

What impressed Su most is that Xi "told us to aim high and to showcase the new generation of Chinese youth on the world stage."

Xi's words encouraged Su.

"His encouragement changed me a lot. I decided to believe in myself, and that I must give it all to fulfill my dream," Su noted.

How did it felt to receive a reply from Xi?

"I couldn't believe it at first," Su told the People's Daily.

"But when I really received a reply from our president, I was extremely amazed," he said.

"Despite being very busy, he [President Xi] was able to reply to my letter personally. This has encouraged me to work even harder in the future. I shall contribute all my strength to my own country and win glory for China's winter sports," said Su.

