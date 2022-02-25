Beijing 2022 Main Media Center in transition to serve Winter Paralympics

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- With the closing of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, the main media center (MMC) has officially entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.

According to Huang Hui, venue and infrastructure dispatch manager of MMC, the transformation of National Paralympic Committees' offices has been completed, while transition in other areas of MMC is expected to complete by February 27.

"During this period, our work is to assist media personnel to move out, to complete the transition to Paralympics and set up the accessible facilities," Huang said.

A multimedia screen has been set up at the entrance of the first floor as guidance. Accessible signs have been placed in areas like the restroom and on the floor. Ramps have also been set up at drop-off areas, while cafeterias have been equipped with lower hand disinfection areas and wheelchair seats.

In addition, Olympic logos inside MMC have been replaced by the Paralympic logo - Agitos.

"Decorations like the elevator fence, banners, and background board in the conference room have been turned into the Winter Paralympic look," said Yang Linlin, brand, identity and look manager of the MMC operation team.

Meanwhile, staff members have been working on the bus stops outside MMC. "The replacement of bus stop signs of all 12 lines will be completed today," said Zhang Yizhao, deputy manager of traffic services at MMC.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics will run from March 4 to 13.

