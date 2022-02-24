Home>>
Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics mascot Shuey Rhon Rhon: Official promo video unveiled
February 24, 2022
A video was unveiled Wednesday of red lantern child Shuey Rhon Rhon, mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.
A red lantern symoblizes prosperity and happiness in Chinese culture.
The Beijing Winter Paralympics will be held March 4-13.
