Interview: Beijing Winter Olympics "a success," says Malian Olympic official

Xinhua) 09:16, February 25, 2022

BAMAKO, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics have been "a success" despite a difficult international context marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the special adviser to the president of the National Olympic and Sports Committee of Mali (CNOSM), Moctar Sow, said during an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

According to Sow, China has, through these Games, "made important contributions to promoting solidarity and building a community with a shared future for mankind."

"China is a great nation which has always been able to combine culture and sport" since at least the time of Confucius. He noted that Beijing "has always been able to highlight excellence in the promotion and the development of sport and the Olympic values."

"As an athlete and admirer of the Chinese example, I recognize that these Winter Games have been a success despite an international context marked by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Sow.

For him, China has been a source of inspiration for Mali and Africa, and must further support the countries of the continent by strengthening "exchanges and friendship with African youth."

Sow, also president of the Malian Federation of tennis-balloon (FUTNET-Mali), said Mali wished to benefit from the support of China for the development of sports through "sports diplomacy."

