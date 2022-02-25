Home>>
Kim congratulates Xi on successful Beijing Winter Olympics
(Xinhua) 16:39, February 25, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, has sent a verbal message to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, to express warm congratulations on the successful Beijing Winter Olympics.
