Xi says China supports Russia in solving issue through negotiation with Ukraine

Xinhua) 10:30, February 26, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that the Chinese side supports the Russian side in solving the issue through negotiation with the Ukrainian side.

Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

