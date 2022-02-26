Home>>
Xi says China supports Russia in solving issue through negotiation with Ukraine
(Xinhua) 10:30, February 26, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that the Chinese side supports the Russian side in solving the issue through negotiation with the Ukrainian side.
Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
