Kim congratulates Xi on successful Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 10:21, February 26, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, has sent a verbal message to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), to express warm congratulations on the successful Beijing Winter Olympics.

In the message, Kim said the Winter Olympics, held with the deep expectation and care of all the Chinese people and the people of the world, has become a grand international sports gathering full of innovation and characteristics.

He noted under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the CPC and the Chinese people have written a splendid chapter in the history of Olympic Games with their indefatigable efforts and hard work to hold the Beijing Winter Olympics as scheduled, demonstrating the mettle of the Chinese people, who are closely united around Comrade General Secretary and forge ahead towards the path guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Kim said that thanks to the success of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Chinese people will be able to welcome in a more significant manner the 20th National Congress of the CPC, which will set a new milestone in the history of the CPC and the People's Republic of China.

He added that he firmly believes that the CPC, with Comrade General Secretary Xi Jinping at its core, will show more cohesiveness, and the Chinese people will achieve even greater accomplishments in their endeavors to build a modern socialist country in an all-round manner.

Kim also expressed his willingness to work with Xi to further consolidate bilateral relations between China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and make positive contributions to building a world of peaceful development.

