Beijing Winter Paralympics will be spectacular: IPC president

"We know that the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games will be spectacular, and the venues will be fantastic, as we could not have a better partner than China," said Andrew Parsons, current president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), in an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online.

The video grab shows Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), receiving an interview from People's Daily Online.

"In 2008, China took the Summer Paralympics to a new level, and we want the same in the Winter Paralympics," Parsons said, adding that he believes China will raise the bar really high for host countries in the future after the curtain closes in Beijing.

Parsons spoke highly of the preparations for the Beijing 2022 Paralympics Winter Games, which will take place from March 4 to 13, especially in terms of ensuring accessibility and anti-pandemic protocols.

"The preparations have been very strong," said Parsons. "The Games are accessible and barrier-free for athletes, for officials, media, and anyone attending the Games."

According to Parsons, China has built and rebuilt thousands of accessible facilities for the Games, including elevators, restrooms, toilet cabins, and guest rooms. "In terms of accessibility, we are very, very happy with what our athletes will have in Beijing," he said.

Parsons mentioned that he has "profound admiration" for China, including delivering the Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic, referring to China's "incredible results" in COVID-19 containment at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

"I know how difficult it is to organize Games during the pandemic period and at the same time protect your population. And I think China is doing this brilliantly," he said.

"Since the beginning, China was serious and tough on the measures, and I think it paid off. Many days without a single case. It's just amazing in the Games environment, where you have villages you have people sharing the transport," he said, adding that he is confident with China's capacity to organize the Winter Paralympics in the safest way as well.

Apart from its preparations, Parsons is also impressed by China's effort to achieve its sustainable development goals. According to Parsons, the Beijing 2022 Games have integrated three international standards in sustainability management and have used systems to effectively manage the sustainability work of all the venues and more than 50 functional areas. Parsons pointed out that China's sustainability plan for hosting the Games accords with the IPC's mission to minimize the carbon footprint when organizing and delivering the international megaevent.

"Carbon reduction measures are implemented throughout the Games, targeting a carbon-neutral Game. I can only applaud all these measures," he said, noting that China set a very good example for all future organizing committees and all other countries that are lucky enough to host the Games.

During the interview, Parsons reiterated that the Games are both a challenge and an opportunity, leaving behind a Paralympics legacy for the host country and the world. "The Games are not just an event for athletes to win medals, but we also want to have more people with disabilities in any host city, in any host nation, taking advantage of a better structure after the closing ceremony," he said.

According to Parsons, China, the world’s leading nation in the Paralympics, has witnessed "impressive accessibility improvements" for people living with disabilities. More than three hundred thousand sites were made accessible in the lead-up to the Games, and China's massive investment in the Winter Paralympics has "raised the level of winter parasports around the world."

"If there is a country in the world that can improve the reach of the Winter Paralympics, that must be China," he said. "What happens in Beijing and what will happen in China would have a profound effect all over the world."

As the “only global event” that puts people living with disabilities on its center stage, the Paralympic Games is a platform to send a strong message of inclusion. Beijing successfully made the world more inclusive through the power of sports during the 2008 Paralympics Summer Games and will do it again in 2022, said Parsons.

"Hopefully, the Games will influence a new generation so that the youngsters will group up with a different understanding of people with disabilities," he said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)