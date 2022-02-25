Beijing Winter Olympics a great success: president of MNOC

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 25 (Xinhua)

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics have been a "great success" amid the difficult time of the coronavirus pandemic, said Choijgavaa Naranbaatar, president of the Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC).

"I think that the 24th Olympic Winter Games was a great success. The Olympic Games took place at a very difficult time of the pandemic," Naranbaatar told Xinhua at a recent exclusive interview.

"On behalf of the MNOC, I would like to thank the people and leadership of China, the Beijing Olympic Organizing Committee and the International Olympic Committee for successfully hosting the Beijing Olympics under the good organization, proper management and policy, and fully ensuring the health and safety of athletes," Naranbaatar noted.

Beijing became the first city in the world to host both Winter and Summer Olympics, he said, adding that it was also a feature of this Winter Olympics.

"Two Mongolian skiers had qualified for the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Mongolian people are highly satisfied that the two athletes participated in the Games without any risk of the coronavirus and improved their personal records," said Naranbaatar.

The Winter Olympics, the venues, the organization, and especially the kindness and wonderful service of the volunteers really impressed them, he said.

In addition, the president of the MNOC stressed that sports must be politically neutral.

"Olympic Games are the biggest festival of strengthening friendship and cooperation among countries and regions. In this sense, I am confident that the friendship and cooperation will continue to flourish through sports."

Moreover, the MNOC has been cooperating very well with relevant organizations in China.

"During the recent Winter Olympics, I met with relevant officials of China and discussed many issues, including ways to work together to organize the East Asian Youth Games which will be held in Ulan Bator, capital of Mongolia, in 2023," said Naranbaatar.

"I am also pleased to continue to expand our cooperation with relevant Chinese organizations by training youths for winter sports and visiting each other."

