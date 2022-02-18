Central government sends expert team to Hong Kong

A medical worker registers personal information of a woman at a COVID-19 testing site in Hong Kong, Jan 24, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

The central government sent an expert team to Hong Kong on Thursday to help with the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hong Kong recorded a surging number of COVID-19 infections in February. On Tuesday, the city logged 1,619 new COVID-19 infections and around 5,400 preliminary positive cases.

