Home>>
Central government sends expert team to Hong Kong
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:21, February 18, 2022
A medical worker registers personal information of a woman at a COVID-19 testing site in Hong Kong, Jan 24, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]
The central government sent an expert team to Hong Kong on Thursday to help with the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hong Kong recorded a surging number of COVID-19 infections in February. On Tuesday, the city logged 1,619 new COVID-19 infections and around 5,400 preliminary positive cases.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong to take measures to ensure supply of goods from mainland
- 'The Pearl of the Orient' reemerges with renewed luster, glamour
- Red lanterns decorate Hong Kong streets for Chinese New Year
- Hong Kong people buy decorations for Chinese New Year
- Hong Kong police to adopt Chinese marching style from July 1
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.