'The Pearl of the Orient' reemerges with renewed luster, glamour

(People's Daily App) 15:06, January 27, 2022

"We see that the naysayers and saboteurs of the 'one country, two systems' principle have invariably ended up being disappointed and going against the will of the people," said Luo Huining, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Click the video to learn more details.

