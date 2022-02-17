Languages

Grassroots doctor taking care of villagers for decades

By Yan Maoqiang (Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:07, February 17, 2022

Shuai Xiaoyun, a doctor in Qituo village in Apengjiang, Southwest China's Chongqing municipality, is on her way to a villager's home, Feb 10, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

Shuai Xiaoyun, a 41-year-old doctor in Qituo village in Apengjiang, Southwest China's Chongqing municipality, has safeguarded the health and well-being of the locals for almost two decades.

The village was hit by heavy snowfall last week, which resulted in layers of snow and ice covering the roads.


