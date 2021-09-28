Mauritian doctor wins respect and shares opportunities in China

Xinhua) 13:22, September 28, 2021

HANGZHOU, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- It was not until the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic in China last year that Sumayyah Hosany, a Mauritian living in China for 12 years, became popularly known as Suma, "the most beautiful person in Wenzhou."

In the east China commercial city in Zhejiang Province, local people barely knew her before media found that she and her Pakistani husband were among volunteers wearing goggles and protective masks at a highway exit checkpoint. It was when Wenzhou initiated strict measures to curb the spread of the virus in February 2020.

"At that time, we spent four to five hours every day screening thousands of cars and checking whether people entering the city had a fever or not," she said.

Both were awarded the title of "the most beautiful Wenzhou person" by the city government for what they did to assist the city's fight against the epidemic.

Taking the city as her second hometown, Sumayyah feels obliged to share her living experience with people worldwide. As a doctor at Wenzhou Panhealth Medical Center, she posts videos on social media platforms to introduce China's actual situation and measures in combating the virus to international netizens.

She and her husband Abdul Zahir Hamad are now working on a short video themed "What people under 18 need to know about COVID-19 vaccination." She plans to upload it on her Facebook account to provide foreigners with information based on her observation of cases in China.

Her personal Facebook account has 10,000 fans, which has recorded over 35 videos since the pandemic started.

"In the future, we want to post more short videos with subjects not only limited to medical-related topics but also elements on the Chinese history and culture, so that people can have a deeper understanding of China through my camera lens," she said.

Sumayyah first came to China when she entered the Wenzhou Medical University in 2008.

"My parents used to do business in China. They often brought me gifts from China when they came back from trips. I think the gifts are tokens of China, which spiked my interest in the Chinese culture," she said.

After getting a master's degree in clinical medicine from the university, she decided to live in the city of Wenzhou.

Sumayyah and other foreign participants made trips across China earlier this year as members of the Global Young Leaders Dialogue program (GYLD).

Initiated by Chinese think tanks, the GYLD offers a platform for sharing ideas and mutual learning among young people from different countries and fields.

In Lyuliang in north China's Shanxi Province, Sumayyah and other GYLD participants visited poverty alleviation workshops.

"As a doctor, when I see a patient, I not only cure symptoms but also find the cause of the disease. China solves social problems in the same way. For example, China has done an amazing job in environmental protection -- not only treating what is harmful to the environment but also tackling the root of the problem by promoting new energy vehicles," said Sumayyah.

She said she gained many opportunities in China, and the GYLD gives her chances to learn more about China. She wants to share them with others.

"We young people have lots of opportunities in China, and we can serve as a bridge between China and other countries," she said.

