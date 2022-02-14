Chinese trauma doctors perfect ski skills for Olympics: media

Xinhua) 08:34, February 14, 2022

TOKYO, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- A group of doctors have been specially trained in skiing skills in China over the last four years in preparation for providing medical treatment during the Beijing Winter Olympics, a recent report by Jiji Press said.

"Undeterred by the heavy medical bags on their backs, a group of Chinese doctors zipped down a steep ski slope, part of a crack medical team tasked with racing to any injured athletes during the Winter Olympics," the Japanese news agency said about the skiing doctors.

The team,which comprises some 40 doctors, is the first specifically trained group for emergency ski rescues, it said.

The doctors are equipped with 5G walkie-talkies as well as medical rucksacks filled with trauma essentials, including intubation equipment, tourniquets, splints, syringes, oxygen and defibrillators.

The skiing doctors, who were trained four to five weeks a year over the last four years, have learnt multiple advanced techniques, such as how to safely descend steep edges on the sides of their skis and use crampons for icy sections, Jiji Press said.

"We stand by for orders at the most dangerous parts of the competition track, and prepare for when an emergency happens," said Li Qiujun, a member of the medical team.

