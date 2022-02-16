Feature: Sports-themed London landmark passes for miniature Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 14:03, February 16, 2022

LONDON, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- In the immediate vicinity of the Bond Street in central London, a centuries-old landmark has recently turned into a world of winter sports. Figurines of snowboarders and skiers stood on the floor or were hung from the ceiling, and photo walls captured moments of athletes in competition from across the world.

Through Burlington Arcade, a 179-meter-long covered shopping arcade that dated back to 1819, the art installations brought out the exciting vibes of the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics, and the show climaxed with a real bobsleigh that visitors could sit inside to experience the fun of the sport and perhaps for a social media post.

"We just felt that while people can maybe not visit Beijing at the moment, we would create an Olympic atmosphere at Burlington Arcade," Trupti Shah, director of the arcade, told Xinhua. "Because we follow global trends, because we have a global audience, this was a nice way to start 2022."

Fitted in with the historical landmark, the installations were carefully organized. Gesturing at a figurine facing a mirrored tunnel, Trupti said it was so lifelike, as if the skier were just about to glide through it.

In cooperation with Omega, the Olympic Games' official timekeeper, the exhibition took months of preparation and is open for longer than a month to "make some excitement" even before and after the Winter Olympics, Trupti explained. "We want to uplift the spirits of everybody."

Located in London's affluent Mayfair area, with an entrance on the Piccadilly Road, a tourist destination, the arcade enjoys high footfall with boutiques featuring luxury watches, jewels, suitcases and handbags. During the interview, the installations saw a constant stream of visitors, and some paused for a photo.

Olympic fervor was visible everywhere. Mark Lord, Head Beadle at Burlington Arcade, wore an Olympic pin when patrolling. He said the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics was "spectacular."

"I see the marriage between the culture and the technology, the history and the future. That's what impressed me most," he told Xinhua. "What an incredible experience it would be to go to China, not just to Beijing to see the Olympics."

Trupti also watched the ceremony. "The Olympic spirit is, like, to bring solidarity, friendship," she said.

From Beijing to Shanghai, Trupti traveled in China in 2019. "The food was incredible. People are wonderful, very friendly," she said, noting that what she wanted to do was take the high-speed train from Beijing to Zhangjiakou, co-host cities of the Winter Olympics.

"That is impressive technology," she said.

This was not the first time when activities closely related to China took center stage at Burlington Arcade. All along, the landmark has boasted close connections with the local Chinese community, be it the selling of mooncakes in the Mid-Autumn Festival or Chinese calligraphy writing on homeware during the Chinese New Year.

Wei Jing, head of brand partnership at the arcade, told Xinhua that whenever a major Chinese festival comes, the team will try to bring the country's traditional culture to every corner of the arcade and tell boutiques what to do with it.

"With the activities, we want our Chinese friends to feel at home," she said.

