Beijing 2022: alpine skiing men's slalom

Xinhua) 13:32, February 16, 2022

Johannes Strolz of Austria competes during the alpine skiing men's slalom of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Tommaso Sala of Italy competes during alpine skiing men's slalom of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Lucas Braathen of Norway competes during alpine skiing men's slalom of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Michael Matt of Austria competes during alpine skiing men's slalom of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Manuel Feller of Austria competes during alpine skiing men's slalom of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland competes during alpine skiing men's slalom of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway competes during alpine skiing men's slalom of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Dave Ryding of Great Britain competes during alpine skiing men's slalom of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway competes during alpine skiing men's slalom of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

