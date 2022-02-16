We Are China

Beijing 2022: freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final

Xinhua) 10:57, February 16, 2022

Max Moffatt of Canada competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Fabian Boesch of Switzerland competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Max Moffatt of Canada competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Nicholas Goepper of the United States competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Matej Svancer of Austria competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Alexander Hall of the United States competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Alexander Hall of the United States competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Jesper Tjader of Sweden competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Alexander Hall of the United States competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Colby Stevenson of the United States competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Ben Barclay of New Zealand reacts during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

