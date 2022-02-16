Beijing 2022: freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final
Max Moffatt of Canada competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)
Fabian Boesch of Switzerland competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)
Max Moffatt of Canada competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)
Nicholas Goepper of the United States competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)
Matej Svancer of Austria competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)
Alexander Hall of the United States competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)
Alexander Hall of the United States competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)
Jesper Tjader of Sweden competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)
Alexander Hall of the United States competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)
Colby Stevenson of the United States competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)
Ben Barclay of New Zealand reacts during the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Germany's bobsleighers turn to training after historic victory at Beijing 2022
- Feature: Bosnia's Olympic flag bearer becomes internet celebrity
- Italy's injured champion Goggia takes silver in Beijing, earning national praise at home
- Interview: "Athletes should fight like tigers," says Swiss artist celebrating Beijing Winter Olympics
- Feature: Young snowboarder Rong learns from failure to make breakthrough for China
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.