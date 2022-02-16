Feature: Young snowboarder Rong learns from failure to make breakthrough for China

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- With a combined score of 160.00 points in the last two runs, China's Rong Ge ended fifth in the women's snowboard Big Air at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, making breakthrough for China in this event.

Just as the saying goes, "Rome was not built in a day", the 19-year-old snowboarder remembers her path of growth is paved with countless failures.

Born in 2002, Rong has always been a sports lover since she was a child. "Basketball, football, running, swimming, rock climbing, horse riding are all of my interests," she said.

Five years ago, when she went skiing with her family and friends, Japanese coach Sato Yasuhiro explored her talent and helped her start a fresh life of being a professional snowboarder.

"I thought skiing was fun and I tried a few times before, but I had not practised in a professional way until I met my coach," said Rong.

In 2019, Rong began to participate in international competitions where she made significant progress. In January 2022, she placed 13th in the women's slopestyle at the World Cup series in Calgary, qualifying for Beijing 2022.

"When I learned that I could compete in the Winter Olympics, I felt unbelievable and really excited," she said.

However, as the first Chinese snowboard slopestyle athlete to appear at the Olympics, Rong could not help feeling nervous and slipped twice on both runs in the qualification, failing to advance to the final.

"It is a pity, but I will work harder to prepare for the Big Air," she said after the competition. "I am really proud to represent China in such a big event and I cherish the opportunity to compete with so many powerful athletes."

The qualification for Big Air had a similar beginning but ended differently. In the first run, Rong performed a frontside double cork underflip with Indy grab but failed to land, receiving only 10.75 points.

"I used to fail in the first run of many competitions, which made me nervous and put a lot of pressure on myself," she said.

She improved on her second run with a frontside 720 weddle and got 64.00 points. In her final run, Rong stomped a cab double cork underflip weddle to move up to ninth with a combined score of 129.75 to qualify for the final.

After successful landing, she hit the fence and flipped out of the course to the spectators' cheers. "I was too excited to brake," she said.

"This is the second time for Rong Ge to compete in a world event. She appeared in the final both at the World Cup and the Olympics, which proves she has strong mind," said China's national snowboard team leader Li Yang.

Rong is also optimistic about her future career. "I am satisfied with myself and have left no regrets. I am still young and have a lot of opportunities," Rong said.

