Lantern festival lights up unity at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 08:56, February 16, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- When China's Su Yiming stood at the top of the podium, the Big Air Shougang burst into cheers. Su raised his left hand and showed the Olympic mascot to his parents among the crowd.

"This moment is so special for my family and for me, I saw my mom and dad where they were watching the competition," said Su, who won the gold medal in the men's snowboard big air with a stylish show here on Tuesday.

Tuesday marks the the traditional Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. It is an important occasion for family reunions in China.

On the morning of the major festival, Su's parents, who haven't seen their son for the past seven months due to his tight training schedule, appeared in the spectators' stand and shared the moment of joy and success with their 17-year-old son.

Ealier on Tuesday, China's prodigy Gu Ailing grabbed the silver in the women's freeski slopestyle at Beijing 2022.

"For me, having my grandma here with me means a lot for the Lantern Festival," Gu said after the flower ceremony, adding that she would go back to the Olympic Village to have some black sesame stuffed "tangyuan," a traditional delicacy for this occasion.

Beyond the playing field, the sense of togetherness and unity of the Lantern Festival also warmed hearts of Beijing Winter Olympic participants.

"I know this year is the Year of the Tiger. I and my teammates are happy to feel the cheerful atmosphere here," said Italian speed skater Michele Malfatti, who received a toy tiger at the cafeteria of the village.

In the restaurant of the main media center of the Winter Olympics, Chinese-English lantern riddles were posted on the partitions of dinning tables.

Spainish journalist Javi Senz felt happy to be part of the festival in Beijing, noting that he has been overwhelmed by hospitality of his Chinese friends.

Laughters were echoing in the National Indoor Stadium, when a designed game called "heading yuanxiao" entertained the audience before ice hockey competitions started. The game called for audiences to touch a virtual bowl of yuanxiao (an alternative to tangyuan in some parts of China) projected on the LED screen with their head when they found themselves zoomed in by the camera.

Volunteers also enjoyed happiness and togetherness on the special day.

In the Wukesong Arena, 10 international volunteers from nine countries exchanged gifts with their Chinese friends for the festival. Pieces of traditional Chinese paper-cutting made by Chinese volunteers warmed their hearts.

"Sports and the Olympic Winter Games have brought us together. I will always remember the beautiful memories I had in the Wukesong Arena. The charm of the Winter Olympics will last forever," said Vietnamese volunteer Nguyen Thu Phuong.

In return, international volunteers sent cards with "Winter Olympics wishes" written in their own languages to their Chinese mates.

Holding their national flags, the international and Chinese volunteers were singing and dancing together. At that moment, the melodious singing of "Together for a Shared Future" rang out.

