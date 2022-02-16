Highlights of Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 at Beijing 2022

Bruce Mouat (C) of Great Britain competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Evgenii Klimov (2nd R) of ROC competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between ROC and Canada at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Sergei Glukhov (C) of ROC competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between ROC and Canada at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Geoff Walker (C) of Canada competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between ROC and Canada at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Sergei Glukhov (L) of ROC fist bumps Brad Gushue of Canada after the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between ROC and Canada at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

John Landsteiner (L) of the United States competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Italy and the United States at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Sebastiano Arman of Italy competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Italy and the United States at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Amos Mosaner (C) of Italy competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Italy and the United States at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

John Landsteiner (L) of the United States competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Italy and the United States at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Oskar Eriksson (C) of Sweden competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Hammy McMillan (C) of Great Britain competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Christoffer Sundgren of Sweden competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Magnus Vaagberg of Norway competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Wang Zhiyu (C) of China competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Ma Xiuyue of China competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

