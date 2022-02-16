Photo story: skiing doctor for alpine skiing event of Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 08:38, February 16, 2022

Huai Wei skis to his duty spot at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022.

Huai Wei, an associate chief physician from the Emergency Department of Peking University Third Hospital, along with four other colleagues, currently renders his service as a skiing doctor for the alpine skiing event of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou of Hebei Province.

Huai is stationed to provide immediate medical help to any athlete injured during the race. To do this, he has to hold fast to his position at the skiing tracks and be ready for any possible emergencies.

The alpine skiing doctors leave early in the morning to get prepared before the athletes go up the mountain. They remain in their posts in the snow for hours and could not let their hair down until the athletes have all left.

Since the snow quality of the alpine skiing track is different from that of the public snow field and the slope is steep, the doctors for emergent ski rescues are required to possess multiple advanced skiing techniques. They have thus been intensively trained at least four weeks a year over the past three snow seasons in preparation for providing quality medical service during the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

