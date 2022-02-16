Su wins historic men's snowboard big air gold as China soars to set new Olympic record

Gold medalist Su Yiming of China poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony of the men's snowboard big air at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Su Yiming claimed a historic gold medal in the Beijing 2022 men's snowboard big air with a combined score of 182.50 points at Big Air Shougang on Tuesday.

With a total of 12 medals, including six gold, four silver and two bronze, China set its new Winter Olympic record.

Mons Roisland of Norway took the silver, while Max Parrot of Canada, who took gold in slopestyle, finished third.

Gold medalist Su Yiming (C) of China, silver medalist Mons Roisland (L) of Norway and bronze medalist Max Parrot of Canada attend the awarding ceremony of the men's snowboard big air at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

