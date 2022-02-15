Su Yiming attends press conference after men's snowboard big air final

Xinhua) 16:35, February 15, 2022

Su Yiming of China attends a press conference after the men's snowboard big air final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

