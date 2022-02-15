Su wins historic men's snowboard big air gold as China soars to set new Olympic record

Su Yiming of China (C) celebrates with Max Parrot of Canada (R) and Mons Roisland of Norway after men's snowboard big air final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Su Yiming claimed a historic gold medal in the Beijing 2022 men's snowboard big air with a combined score of 182.50 points at Big Air Shougang on Tuesday.

With a total of 12 medals, including six gold, four silver and two bronze, China set its new Winter Olympic record.

Mons Roisland of Norway took the silver, while Max Parrot of Canada, who took gold in slopestyle, finished third.

Su Yiming of China competes during the men's snowboard big air final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Su Yiming of China celebates after men's snowboard big air final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

