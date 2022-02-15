In pics: curling men's round robin session 9 match
Xu Jingtao (C) of China competes during the curling men's round robin session 9 match between China and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Geoff Walker of Canada competes during the curling men's round robin session 9 match between China and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Athletes of China and Canada greet each other during the curling men's round robin session 9 match between China and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Brett Gallant (R) of Canada and Zou Qiang of China compete during the curling men's round robin session 9 match between China and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Xu Jingtao (front) of China competes during the curling men's round robin session 9 match between China and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Brett Gallant (R rear) of Canada and Zou Qiang (L rear) of China compete during the curling men's round robin session 9 match between China and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Brad Gushue (front) of Canada prepares during the curling men's round robin session 9 match between China and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle final of Beijing 2022
- Highlights of women's snowboard big air final at Beijing Winter Olympics
- Traditional Chinese elements at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
- Greenness, high tech, Chinese elements in Beijing Winter Olympics highlighted in media reports
- Highlights of Curling Women's Round Robin Session 8 at Beijing 2022
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.