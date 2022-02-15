In pics: curling men's round robin session 9 match

February 15, 2022

Xu Jingtao (C) of China competes during the curling men's round robin session 9 match between China and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Geoff Walker of Canada competes during the curling men's round robin session 9 match between China and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Athletes of China and Canada greet each other during the curling men's round robin session 9 match between China and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Brett Gallant (R) of Canada and Zou Qiang of China compete during the curling men's round robin session 9 match between China and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Xu Jingtao (front) of China competes during the curling men's round robin session 9 match between China and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Brett Gallant (R rear) of Canada and Zou Qiang (L rear) of China compete during the curling men's round robin session 9 match between China and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Brad Gushue (front) of Canada prepares during the curling men's round robin session 9 match between China and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

