Beijing 2022: alpine skiing women's downhill
Camille Cerutti of France falls during the alpine skiing women's downhill of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Kong Fanying of China competes during the alpine skiing women's downhill of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Corinne Suter of Switzerland competes during the alpine skiing women's downhill of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Kong Fanying of China competes during the alpine skiing women's downhill of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Kira Weidle of Germany competes during the alpine skiing women's downhill of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland competes during the alpine skiing women's downhill of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
