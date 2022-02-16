Beijing 2022 ice hockey men's qualification play-off: Canada vs. China

Athletes vie for the puck during the ice hockey men's qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and China at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Athletes of China celebrate scoring during the ice hockey men's qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and China at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Jian An (front) of China celebrates scoring during the ice hockey men's qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and China at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Jian An (L) of China shoots during the ice hockey men's qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and China at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Fu Jiang (L) of China competes during the ice hockey men's qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and China at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Athletes of China celebrate during the ice hockey men's qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and China at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Goalkeeper Shimisi Jieruimi (R) of China makes a save during the ice hockey men's qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and China at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Goalkeeper Shimisi Jieruimi (L) of China shoots during the ice hockey men's qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and China at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Aoxibofu Dannisi (front) of China controls the puck during the ice hockey men's qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and China at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Ying Rudi (C) of China reacts during the ice hockey men's qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and China at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Ying Rudi (1st L) of China controls the puck during the ice hockey men's qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and China at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Athletes of China celebrate scoring during the ice hockey men's qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and China at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Goalkeeper Shimisi Jieruimi (C) of China is helped off the ice after being injured during the ice hockey men's qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and China at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Ye Jinguang (L) of China vies with Maxim Noreau of Canada during the ice hockey men's qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and China at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Zhang Zesen (R) of China competes during the ice hockey men's qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and China at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Wang Taile (2nd L) of China shoots during the ice hockey men's qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and China at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

