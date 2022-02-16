Volunteer Vlog: How volunteers exchange pins, greet international friends

(People's Daily App) 11:02, February 16, 2022

Pan Yuwei, a senior student at Renmin University of China, is one of the volunteers at Capital Indoor Stadium for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

She works as a transport service assistant for heads of state and Olympic officials.

Pan recorded her volunteering experience on camera. For her, it is a thrill.

