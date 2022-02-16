Home>>
Volunteer Vlog: How volunteers exchange pins, greet international friends
(People's Daily App) 11:02, February 16, 2022
Pan Yuwei, a senior student at Renmin University of China, is one of the volunteers at Capital Indoor Stadium for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
She works as a transport service assistant for heads of state and Olympic officials.
Pan recorded her volunteering experience on camera. For her, it is a thrill.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Germany's bobsleighers turn to training after historic victory at Beijing 2022
- Feature: Bosnia's Olympic flag bearer becomes internet celebrity
- Italy's injured champion Goggia takes silver in Beijing, earning national praise at home
- Interview: "Athletes should fight like tigers," says Swiss artist celebrating Beijing Winter Olympics
- Feature: Young snowboarder Rong learns from failure to make breakthrough for China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.