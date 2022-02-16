Languages

Snow blankets Big Air Shougang

(People's Daily App) 11:27, February 16, 2022

Big Air Shougang, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic venue for freestyle skiing and snowboard big air events, is covered in snow after a weekend blizzard in the capital city. Click the video to see.

