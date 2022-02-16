Curling women's round robin session 10: China vs. Great Britain
Jiang Xindi (R) and Zhang Lijun of China compete during the curling women's round robin session 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Great Britain at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)
Jiang Xindi (L) and Dong Ziqi of China compete during the curling women's round robin session 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Great Britain at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)
Jiang Xindi (L) and Dong Ziqi of China compete during the curling women's round robin session 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Great Britain at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)
Photos
