China's Qi Guangpu, Jia Zongyang into freeski men's aerials finals at Beijing 2022
(Xinhua) 09:31, February 16, 2022
CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Qi Guangpu and Jia Zongyang advanced to the freeski men's aerials finals at Beijing 2022 here on Tuesday.
As the top six qualify directly for the finals in qualification round one, Qi secured his spot by scoring 127.88 points to lead all 24 skiers. Jia came second with 125.67 points to take another final spot. Both of them are making the fourth Olympic appearance.
With the rest of the skiers competing in round two for the other six berths, China's Wang Xindi and Sun Jiaxu failed to advance further.
The finals will be held on Wednesday.
