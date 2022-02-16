"Excellent" organization of Beijing Winter Olympics contributes to Turkish team's good results

Xinhua) 08:50, February 16, 2022

ANKARA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- "Excellent" organization of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics was instrumental in the historic good results obtained by Turkey at the games, members of the Turkish team said.

Furkan Akar, Turkey's first short-track speed skater qualified for the Olympics, ranked 6th at the finals, marking one of the best rankings Turkey ever achieved in the Winter Olympics.

"What impressed me the most during the games was the opening of the Olympics, thousands of people participated to the very well prepared and synchronised event," he told Xinhua in an interview in Ankara.

"It was perfect. This is the moment that I can't forget. I will cherish the fond memories," he said.

The Olympian lauded the organization of the games and also the strict anti-coronavirus measures imposed by the authorities to ensure the good and efficient running of the games.

"The Olympic Village was fun, I never got bored, there were places where you could enjoy yourself or shop. There were always opportunities to get in touch with other athletes," he noted.

Akar, like many other Olympians, expressed his awe at the opening ceremony of the games.

"The opening of the games was very different and impressive, it was for the first time that I witnessed such an event."

"The COVID-19 measures at the village were at the highest level, officials were diligent on social distancing and mask wearing requirements. After each meal, tables and eating areas were disinfected," he said.

Artur Sultangaliyev, Turkish national team's head coach in short-track speed skating, said conditions in Beijing were the same for everyone.

"We knew the conditions were going to be difficult because of the pandemic," the Kazakh coach and former Olympian said, adding "everyone had to wear masks, respect social distancing, and eat their meals in sanitized environments."

However, he believed these measures to combat COVID-19 "had a positive impact" on the Turkish athletes' performances because they imposed a discipline necessary for good results.

During the first three days of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Turkish ski jumper Fatih Arda Ipcioglu was qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in the Olympic history of Turkey, while alpine skier Ozlem Carikcioglu, who contested in the giant slalom race, successfully completed a very challenging race.

Sultangaliyev thanked the Chinese authorities for the "excellent" organization of the games and for respecting participants' religious beliefs.

"Everything there, including the organization, was first-class..., for example, because we came from a Muslim country, there was halal cuisine, which made us happy," he noted.

The head coach also praised the facilities offered to teams from across the globe.

"Our rooms were splendid... The (living) conditions were very good, and that is why I think our performance was so good in Beijing," he added.

