China beats Norway in Olympic men's team curling

Xinhua) 08:48, February 16, 2022

Xu Jingtao, Zou Qiang, Wang Zhiyu and Ma Xiuyue (from L to R) of China celebrate after the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China defeated traditional powerhouse Norway 8-6 in the 10th round robin session of men's team curling at Beijing 2022 here on Tuesday evening.

With the score tied 1-1 after two ends, Chinese skip Ma Xiuyue played a hit-and-stay with the last stone in the third end to go up 3-1.

It remained a game in balance after the seventh end at 4-4.

China scored three points with a splendid draw in the eighth end, but saw the Norwegians cut the deficit to 7-6 in the ninth. Ma played a splendid draw in the last end to seal China's victory.

"We were too eager to win in previous games, which was bad for us as we thought too much. We just enjoyed ourselves today, so we played to our best," said the 31-year-old Ma.

With three wins and five losses, China now has a long shot for a spot in the semifinals.

"Maybe we'll miss out on a medal, I'm much more confident now because we found that our strength and skills are not far behind those strong sides. The only thing we lack is experience," added Ma.

In other matches of the session, Sweden, which has won seven straight games, was edged by Britain 7-6. Canada lost to the Russian Olympic Committee 7-6, and Italy beat defending champion the United States 10-4.

Earlier on Tuesday, Norway smashed the ROC 12-5 in the ninth round robin session, Canada beat China 10-8, the U.S. overrode Switzerland 7-4, and Sweden overwhelmed Denmark 8-3.

On the women's side, China lost to the ROC 11-5, Sweden topped Denmark 9-3, Switzerland defeated the U.S. 9-6, and Britain trounced Japan 10-4.

Steffen Walstad (C) of Norway competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Wang Zhiyu (C) of China competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Steffen Walstad of Norway competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Athletes of China compete during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Athletes of China compete during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Athletes gesture after the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Ma Xiuyue of China celebrates after the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)