Frozen lake looks like rice ball soup

(People's Daily App) 13:23, February 15, 2022

Sihai Lake National Wetland Park is attracting tourists for photos of its odd appearance, which is a little like sweet rice ball soup. The balls are a traditional dish at Lantern Festival, which falls on Tuesday.

Chinese traditionally eat sweet rice ball soup at Lantern Festival. Sweet rice ball – tang yuan – is pronounced nearly the same as tuanyuan, reunion in Chinese. Thus the food symbolizes family reunion.

