Beijing 2022: curling men's robin session 5
Xu Jingtao of China competes during curling men's robin session 5 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Italy at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Wang Zhiyu of China competes during curling men's robin session 5 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Italy at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Xu Jingtao (C) of China competes during curling men's robin session 5 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Italy at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Athletes of China react during curling men's robin session 5 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Italy at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Ma Xiuyue of China competes during curling men's robin session 5 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Italy at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Wang Zhiyu (L) and Xu Jingtao of China competes during curling men's robin session 5 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Italy at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
(L to R) Xu Jingtao, Ma Xiuyue, Wang Zhiyu and Zou Qiang of China compete during curling men's robin session 5 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Italy at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Zou Qiang (R) of China communicates with his teammate during curling men's robin session 5 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Italy at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
