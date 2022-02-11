Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2: China vs. Switzerland
Han Yu (L) of China, Zhang Lijun (C) of China and Wang Rui of China compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Dong Ziqi (L) of China and her teammate Zhang Lijun of China compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Dong Ziqi of China competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Zhang Lijun (L) and Wang Rui of China compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Zhang Lijun (L) of China and Dong Ziqi of China compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Zhang Lijun (R) of China and her teammate Dong Ziqi compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Alina Paetz (R) of Switzerland competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Alina Paetz of Switzerland competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Zhang Lijun (L) of China and Dong Ziqi (R) of China reacts during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Zhang Lijun of China curls the stone during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
(220210) -- ZHANGJIAKOU, Feb. 10, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Han Yu of China competes during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Wang Rui of China curls the stone during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese netizens enthusiastic about Japan's figure skater Hanyu despite chilly bilateral ties: media
- China's speed skater Han vows to go all out in every race
- Feature: Greek musicians touched by children's choir at Beijing 2022 opening ceremony
- Poland seeks 2nd ski jumping medal at Beijing 2022
- Profile: From "Ice Prince" to "Ice Warrior," Hanyu determined to rise after fall
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.